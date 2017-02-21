What was Corey Rose's first job?

The 9NEWS Morning team joined Corey Rose and the Nuggets dancers to learn about her first job! (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - All this week on 9NEWS Mornings, we’re going back in time: to our anchors’ first jobs!

On Monday, Gary Shapiro showed us his past as a shoe salesman – and on Wednesday, we got to see Corey Rose do something equally glamorous.

Her first job was as a minor league baseball dancer when she was 15.

The team was the single-A Jethawks, which are based in her hometown of Lancaster, California.

They are a feeder team for the Colorado Rockies.

Back when Corey was 15, they had a dance team called the Hawkettes. They learned choreographed routines and danced on the field, the dugout and in the stands for home games.

For first jobs week, Corey took the morning team out to the Pepsi Center to learn from the pros: the Denver Nuggets dancers!

