What was Marty Coniglio's first job?

Marty Coniglio and the 9NEWS Mornings team tried their hands at moving heavy machinery at a local landscaping business. Turns out, Marty's still got it! You can decide what you think about the rest of the crew.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 6:35 AM. MST February 22, 2017

KUSA - All this week on 9NEWS Mornings, we’re taking you back – way back – to our team’s first jobs.

Gary Shapiro used to sell shoes. Corey Rose, meanwhile, was a dancer for a minor league baseball team.

What did 9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio do? Well, he was a construction worker.

He says when you’re 16 years old, this job had some of the best toys you can wish for.

Marty and the rest of the morning team got to test out their heavy equipment operating skills at DLM Sand and Gravel. See how they did in the video above! 

