You don't even need to go to the gym for this total body workout

These tips are from Eric Telly, a sports performance coach at Landow Performance.

These are exercises that can be performed at the gym or in home with minimal equipment for a complete total body workout.

1a. TRX neutral grip (palms facing towards one another, elbows in tight to the body) row x 8 reps

· Get a firm grip on the handles with thumbs wrapped around

· From and angled position pull your toes up towards your shins

· Brace your abdominal muscles and squeeze your glutes

· Pulling yourself up towards the handles, pinch your should blades to finish

· Lower yourself down under control and repeat your pulls until your reps are done

· Note on the TRX – if the exercise is too easy, walk your feet forward. If it’s to difficult, walk your feet back.

1b. Assisted back-step lunge to knee punch x 6 reps ea.

· While keeping the same grip on the TRX handles, step backwards into a lunge position

· You should feet your weight being controlled by your lead leg and supported by your upper body

· Pressing through the lead leg (emphasis on the heel) swing the back leg forward into a knee punch position

· Complete all lunges on one side before switching to the opposite side

Complete 4 rounds with 45-60s rest between sets

2a. Dumbbell (DB) goblet squat / Kettle Bell bottom up (for variety) x 8 reps

· Select a dumbbell weight appropriate for yourself

· Hold the DB vertically between your palms, keep the DB slight forward of your chest while pinching your shoulder blades down and back

· Keeping your abs braced, lower yourself into a squat while maintaining postural control

· Press through the feet (slight emphasis on your heels) until your legs are fully extended

· Kettle Bell variation – hold the KB upside-down by the handle to increase tension on your biceps and shoulders

2b. Push-up hand walks x 6 down and back

· Using a bumper plate or step up platform, place one hand on the ground and one on the plate/platform

· Ensure your hands are vertically set under your chest and shoulders, squeeze your abs, quads, and glute to keep your low back protected

· Walk your opposite foot and hand over so both hands are on the plate/platform

· Walk your “up” hand down to the floor while moving your opposite foot

· In opposition, walk back. That’s one rep

· Note – for added difficulty, start by completing a push-up before walking your hands over. After the walkover, complete another push-up

Complete 4 rounds with 45-60s rest between sets

