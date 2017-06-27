Mother bear dies after shooting at Estes Park campground

A black bear (Photo credit should read RAYMOND ROIG/AFP/Getty Images)

THE FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It’s not all that strange to run into a black bear at Hermit Park Open Space.

But one day in early June, three black bears were behaving strangely at the Larimer County campground and open space just southeast of Estes Park. The events that followed led to the fatal shooting of a mother bear by a Larimer County Natural Resources ranger and rehabilitation for its two cubs.

The bear’s death will likely inspire new policies for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, the department’s visitor services manager told the Coloradoan on Tuesday.

That’s because the county doesn’t have a specific procedure for dealing with “unusually habituated” bears that don’t respond to usual hazing tactics without killing the bears, visitor services manager Ken Brink Jr. said. He hopes to change that this fall in coordination with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

