PD: Boulder mom, 1-year-old daughter missing

BOULDER - Boulder Police are asking for the public’s help finding a mother and child who were first reported missing on Tuesday.

Ashley Mead, 25, and her 1-year-old daughter Winter were last seen on Sunday. Police say Ashley Mead did not show up to work on Tuesday – which is what prompted the missing person’s report.

Authorities say the child may be with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, who is believed to be driving a 2001 white Volvo V40 station wagon with CO license plate No. KPQ-645.

Police haven’t said if the child or mother are believed to be in danger or what could have prompted their disappearance.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333.

