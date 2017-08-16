Mother, daughter, 2 dogs found dead with gunshot wounds

Authorities are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead with gunshot wounds in their southern Colorado home.
The bodies of 42-year-old Jennifer Hamula and 10-year-old Stephie Hamula were found Monday after deputies conducted a welfare check at the home.
Two dogs also were found dead inside. Both appeared to be shot.
The Gazette reports that Hamula had worked as a state corrections officer for about 20 years.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says investigators don't believe there is a threat to others in the community.
