Mother seeking refuge from deportation speaks during church service

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A woman avoiding deportation spoke during services on Sunday at the church where she's taken refuge.

Jeanette Vizguerra has been fighting for labor and immigration rights since emigrating to the Denver area from Mexico City in 1997.

Since then, Vizguerra was convicted for falsifying documents tied to a traffic ticket and entering the country illegally, both misdemeanors. Her attorney Hans Meyer says she was allowed to stay after five previous hearings because she was a crime victim in Mexico. But now ICE says Vizguerra is an enforcement priority.

RELATED: Woman takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation

RELATED: Two immigrants share similar story inside the same church

Vizguerra skipped a meeting with immigration last week, and is now so afraid of deportation that she's living in the basement of the First Unitarian Church in Denver.

"Thank you everybody for your support. For supporting my family, my kids," Vizguerra said. "This place is safe for me."

(Photo: KUSA)

She says she's prepared to stay there for months, even years.

Vizguerra chose the church because there are certain locations considered sensitive, where officers will rarely make arrests. These include places like churches, synagogues and mosques, hospitals, schools, day cares and school bus stops.

Vizguerra's four children, all American citizens, stay with her sometimes.

Her attorneys have said she will continue applying for a visa.

(© 2017 KUSA)