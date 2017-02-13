Mother who devoted life to finding missing son dies

Bernice Abeyta's son went messing from his crib early in the morning 30 years ago. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A woman whose infant was stolen from his crib more than 30 years ago has died.

Bernice Abeyta devoted her life to finding her son, Christopher Abeyta, after he vanished from his home in Colorado Springs in 1986.

Colorado Springs Police say they have questioned people of interest, but no one has been arrested in the case.

Bernice was 73 years old at the time she was profiled by 9NEWS right after she learned she had a rare terminal cancer and a mass on her liver.

Bernice's daughter told 9NEWS she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday night.

Her dying wish was to just see her son one more time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help continue the search for Christopher

