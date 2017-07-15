Motorists avoid toddler tossed onto busy road

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

COLORADO SPRINGS - Drivers in Colorado Springs had to avoid a toddler reportedly tossed into a busy road Friday by his 30-year-old relative.

Colorado Springs Police arrested Bryant Hickcox for attempted murder.

Hickcox is accused of throwing his 2-year-old cousin onto Academy Blvd. and Airport Road around 9 p.m.

Witnesses said vehicles avoided hitting the child before Hickcox was apprehended.

He's currently booked at the El Paso County Jail, and could face additional charges.

The boy's condition is unknown at this time.

