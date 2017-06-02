Mount Evans open up to Summit Lake Saturday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY - We’re serious - Mount Evans will be partially open on Saturday morning.

The unseasonably late snow storm in May delayed the road’s opening. But now Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release that Mount Evans will be open up to Summit Lake on Saturday morning.

CDOT hopes to have the entire road open later next week as crews continue to clear the road past Summit Lake up to Mount Evans’ peak.



