Mount Evans opening delayed again

CDOT crews clear Mount Evans (Photo: CDOT)

MOUNT EVANS - It will be a little while longer before the road to the top of Mount Evans opens up for the season.

The road typically opens by Memorial Day, but that was pushed back due to a late snow storm that dumped several feet of snow on the mountain.

The Colorado Department of Transportation had hoped to have the road open to the summit by Monday, June 5, but that's not going to happen.

CDOT now says they hope to open the road to Summit Lake by this Saturday. Due to a significant amount of snow on the roadway past the lake, it won't be open to the top until possibly Thursday June 8.

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America.

© 2017 KUSA-TV