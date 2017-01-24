WHEAT RIDGE - Crews are working to track down a mountain lion spotted in Wheat Ridge Tuesday morning.

The big cat was seen wandering near Prospect Park at 11 a.m., according to Wheat Ridge Police.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says mountain lions are typically elusive, but occasionally wander into subdivisions and urban areas.

If you see the mountain lion, do not approach it. Do all you can to appear larger and fight back if you need to. Stay calm, talk firmly and call 911 when it's safe to do so.

Mountain lion reported today at 11 a.m. in WR near

Prospect Park. If encountered, call 911, stay calm, raise arms, speak loudly, back up. pic.twitter.com/RPWS5y9lJZ — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 24, 2017

CPW has more tips on what to do if you encounter the mountain lion here: http://bit.ly/1okbRJg

(© 2017 KUSA)