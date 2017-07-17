KUSA
Multiple cars damaged in Brighton fire

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:51 PM. MDT July 17, 2017

ADAMS COUNTY - A brush fire that broke out in Brighton Monday afternoon left multiple cars damaged.

It happened in the 11800 block of East 121st Avenue at roughly the same time as a debris fire at the Waste Management facility that sent a plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

Brighton Fire says the blaze closed 120th Avenue between Peoria and Oakland streets.


As of around 1:40 p.m., the fire was out. Around 3 acres were burned overall -- and a shed was also damaged. 

Investigators believe the blaze may have been human caused. 
 

