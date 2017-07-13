Murder victim's family wants public's help

54-year-old Michael Lanford was killed in Denver Tuesday night. (Photo: Courtesy: Lanford Family)

DENVER - Danny and Tammy Lanford know they will never get their brother Michael back. But they want the truth and justice.

"This was senseless and my brother didn't deserve to be murdered," Tammy said.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Lanford was killed in the area of 40th Avenue and Shoshone Street in northwest Denver. Investigators have not released information about what happened or how Michael died.

"That's the whole thing, we don't even know what it's over," Danny said.

They describe their brother Michael has a funny guy who loved to help anyone in need.

"He was, like, the neighborhood mechanic for everybody," Danny said. "He was overall a really good guy. He's my brother, best friend."

The Lanfords said Michael was found dead outside the home of his ex-girlfriend and the man police are looking for is her son, 32-year-old Elizario Herrerra Jr.

"I just ask the community if there's anybody out there that actually knows where this guy is at," Danny said.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for any information leading the arrest of Herrera. If you know anything about this case, you can leave an anonymous tip at 720-913-7867.

For the Lanfords, though, they're dealing tragedy again with health problems ailing siblings and parents.

"It's hard to lose four people in less than two years in your family," Danny said.

They are holding a vigil at the murder scene Thursday night at 9:25 p.m. around the time Michael was killed.

"I can accept if you die from a sickness, but not somebody taking your life," Tammy said. "Nobody should be treated like a dog."

© 2017 KUSA-TV