A Muslim man who filed a complaint that he was denied a Quran while he was imprisoned at Adams County Detention Facility during Ramadan has received a $25,000 settlement, according to his attorney.

Marquise Harris’s complaint said that his Quran was taken from him as he was taken into the Adams County Detention Facility on June 19, 2015. The complaint alleges that he was denied access to a Quran when he requested it for Ramadan, denying him of his rights under the First Amendment.

As the complaint noted, the Quran is read by Muslims during Ramadan “with much more fervor than they would otherwise,” with the goal being to finish reading the Quran during Ramadan.

Harris’s attorney David Lane said in an email that Adams County will also change its policy so that Muslim inmates will have equal rights “to practice their religion as all other religious groups enjoy.”



