Mystery man's body found in remote Fremont County

(Photo: Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

FREMONT COUNTY - Authorities are hoping a facial reconstruction will help them identify the man whose body was found in a remote part of western Fremont County last year.

The victim’s decomposed body was first discovered by a hiker on Sept. 28, 2016. Pathologists were able to determine that the remains were human, and belonged to a man who is between 25 to 50 years old and around 5’6” to 5’10”.

How he died was not released.

Thursday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a facial reconstruction of the man on Facebook.

Anyone who thinks the person looks familiar is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5557 or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

