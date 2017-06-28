Name of hiker found dead in Sand Dunes released

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

KUSA - Parks service officials have identified the hiker whose body was found at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve on Monday.

Bryan Skilinski of Phoenix, New York was first reported missing in mid-May. His body was discovered by two hikers between Milwaukee Peak and Marble Mountain.

Shortly after, his body was recovered and transferred out of the park by Flight For Life.

A search and rescue effort first began on May 14 when park staff noticed a missing man's vehicle in the Sand Pit picnic area parking lot.

Further investigation revealed the visitor had first entered the park on May 8, but hadn’t left an itinerary or said when he planned to come home.

After scouring the park with ground support and dog teams for a week with no results, park officials decided to scale back the search to sweeps during regular backcountry patrols.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death and the incident remains under investigation.

No foul play is suspected.

The National Park Service says Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve encompasses more than 140,000 acres including rugged high altitude and wilderness terrain.

