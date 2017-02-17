NASA begins snow research project in Colorado

Courtesy: NASA

KUSA - The U.S. Forest Service and NASA are working together to improve measurements of snow over different terrain across the U.S.

NASA just started a new research project, SnowEx, in Colorado.

"We've been measuring snow cover for decades, but what we're really trying to get is the snow depth and how much water is stored there," said NASA scientist, Dalia Kirschbaum.

Field crews in Colorado Springs and Grand Mesa are testing new remote-sensing techniques to measure the amount of water held in snow which is a key factor in calculating water supplies in many parts of the world.

"So the new field campaign in Colorado Springs is looking at the snow depth and equivalent using advanced instruments onboard aircraft," Kirschbaum said. "We're essentially looking for improved ways to detect the snow that could ultimately be put on a future satellite mission that can look at this not only in Colorado, but around the world."

NASA's SnowEx project is a multi-year campaign.

Researchers expect the study to improve weather forecasts.

"Complementing this information with observations from the ground, and from the air, go a long way in improving our ability to predict the weather as well as looking at how we might model climate in the future," said Kirschbaum.

They also believe it could change how climate is modeled in the future.

"So by putting all of NASA satellite observations together we get a much better understanding of a global water cycle and how that impacts people around the world," she said.

