National Donor Sabbath highlighting the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donations

Robert Goane underwent live liver transplant at UCHealth. Photo courtesy: Melissa Goane

KUSA - Organ transplants are life-saving procedures. According to National Donation organizations, 22 people die each day while waiting for an organ.

This weekend is National Donor Sabbath, November 10 through 12, a three-day observance where faith leaders, donation, and transplantation professionals, and families impacted by organ transplants work to educate people about the need for life-saving organ, eye and tissue donations.

Robert 'Robby' Goane and Nicolas 'Nick' Wendorf joined 9NEWS anchor Kim Christiansen to stress the importance of a particular type of transplant - a live liver transplant.

Robby and Nick came in to record this interview Sunday, the day before they went into surgery at UCHealth. Robby's mother -- Melissa -- say the transplant was successful.

Nick, the donor, is recovering well. Robby, the liver recipient, has a longer, and slower, recovery ahead, but he received a good report from his surgeon and surgical team.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the surgery.

© 2017 KUSA-TV