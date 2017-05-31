National pharmacy store chain begins expansion in Colorado

(Photo: CVS photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CVS Pharmacy began its expansion in Colorado Tuesday by holding a ribbon-cutting celebration in Parker.

The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain said the Parker location is the first of three new standalone locations opening in the state this year; the others will open this summer in Denver and Littleton.

"Greater expansion across the Colorado is planned, with new CVS Pharmacy locations slated to open in Colorado Springs in 2018," the company said in a statement.

CVS already had a presence in the state when it took over 39 in-store pharmacies in Target's Colorado stores last year.

