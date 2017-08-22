KUSA
Natural gas leak shuts down major Northglenn road

KUSA 3:53 PM. MDT August 22, 2017

KUSA - A natural gas leak in Northglenn will possibly take hours to repair, fire officials said on Tuesday. 

The leak was reported just after 2 p.m. at Washington Street and E. 120th Ave. 

North Metro Fire described the leak on Twitter as "large" and says all northbound lanes of Washington have been shut down near 120th.

The cause of the leak is still unknown, and no businesses have been evacuated. 

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes. Check out our live traffic map here

