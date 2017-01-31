GREENWOOD VILLAGE - A private school was evacuated Tuesday morning after people inside smelled natural gas.
South Metro Fire Rescue says firefighters were dispatched to look for a potential natural gas leak at the Aspen Academy, which is located at 5859 S. University Blvd. – near East Orchard Road.
No one was sick due to the odor, South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.
The gas leak was found a short time after firefighters arrived and shut off, according to South Metro Fire.
The school will provide additional information to parents.
