KUSA
Close

Greenwood Village school evacuated after gas leak

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:56 AM. MST January 31, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - A private school was evacuated Tuesday morning after people inside smelled natural gas.

South Metro Fire Rescue says firefighters were dispatched to look for a potential natural gas leak at the Aspen Academy, which is located at 5859 S. University Blvd. – near East Orchard Road. 

No one was sick due to the odor, South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

The gas leak was found a short time after firefighters arrived and shut off, according to South Metro Fire. 

The school will provide additional information to parents. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories