Natural gas well near Peetz is shut in, evacuees can return

East Cheyenne Gas Storage (Photo: Google Maps)

LOGAN COUNTY, COLO. - The natural gas well near Peetz that was venting gas into the atmosphere and prompted an evacuation has been sealed as of Saturday afternoon, the company said.

The well is used to inject and withdraw natural gas into and out of an underground storage facility. Contractors at East Cheyenne Gas Storage were working on the well when the safety device failed and gas started escaping Thursday, East Cheyenne Gas Storage said in a news release.

A plan was made Friday to shut-in the well, and shut-in procedures began on Saturday at 6 a.m. At 1 p.m. the well was successfully shut-in.

Local officials are in the process of securing the well site, opening roads and contacting evacuees to let them know they can return home.

Evacuated homeowners will be reimbursed by East Cheyenne Gas Storage for expenses.

