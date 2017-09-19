Naval hospital removes employees after disturbing photos with newborns go viral

Hospital employees have been removed from their post at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville after disturbing photos with newborns surfaced on social media Monday.

First Coast News was flooded with emails and messages sharing the Facebook post, which garnered more than 100,000 shares as of 11 p.m. Monday.

The viral post shared a photo from a Snapchat account, which showed the employee giving the middle finger to a newborn, followed by a caption that read "How I currently feel about these mini Satans." The post also read the "navy nurse" and her friend made a baby dance to rap music.

Jeanne Casey, the Public Affairs Officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, released the following statement:

"We are aware of a video/ photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We're in the process of notifying the patient"s parents."

The statement was also posted on the Naval Hospital Jacksonville Facebook page:

First Coast News is trying to reach out to the employees who are in the photos.

