Navy vet living in Denver killed in Vegas attack

DENVER - A Navy veteran who recently moved to Denver was one of the at least 59 people killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Christopher Roybal served as an explosive dog handler in Afghanistan.

His mother told reporters that she and her son were in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday. He would have turned 29 later this month.

She said the pair became separated during the concert. Once she heard gunshots, she tried to run toward Roybal but was not able to find him.

A family member of Roybal's told 9NEWS he had moved to Colorado about seven months ago for his job with Crunch Fitness.

Roybal was originally from the area of Corona, California.

