Nearby restaurant helps feed people after Walmart shooting

(Photo: Courtesy Alexandra Minjarez)

KUSA - In the face of tragedy, a wise man once said it’s useful to always look for the “helpers.”

Here are some of those people.

Three people were shot and killed Wednesday night inside of the Walmart off Grant Street in Thornton. Police described “mass chaos” as hundreds of customers fled the crime scene, which remained active on Thursday.

Alexandra Minjarez is one of the supervisors at the Qdoba across the street, and she says her team decided to do their small part to help by providing 300 meals for the Walmart workers who came to help clean up the scene.

“Here’s a pic of us working hard to make sure everyone feels the love! #stoptheviolence,” she wrote to 9NEWS in a Facebook message.

Minjarez says they’re also feeding victims and first responders.

It’s proof that even in the face of tragedy, Colorado’s community can come together.

