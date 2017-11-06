Nearly half of Larimer County young adults used weed in a year

Director of sales and marketing Maka Kala'i puts of gloves before handling cannabis behind the counter, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Organic Alternatives in Old Town Fort Collins, Colo. (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Marijuana use in Larimer County spiked following legalization of recreational use, according to a survey by the Health District of Northern Larimer County.

Almost a third of adults used it in the 12 months prior to the survey, which was conducted in fall 2016, including almost half of people ages 18-34.

Of those respondents who did use marijuana, more than a third used it an average of once a week or more in that time frame. About half used it between one and 12 times.

The starkest change in use happened in southern Larimer County, where Loveland is the population center. In 2013, 56 percent of respondents in southern Larimer County reported that they had never used marijuana; that dropped to 40 percent in 2016.

