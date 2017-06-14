Nearly one year later, teen girl from Craig remains missing

(Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Nearly a year after she was first reported missing, law enforcement is urging the public to keep an eye out for a northwest Colorado teen.

Katrina Treacy was last seen in Craig on August 23, 2016. Now 15 years old, authorities say Treacy could be in Greenwood Village, Aurora or Arapahoe County.

Treacy is described as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She's been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.

