Neighbor wants answers about vacant property
Someone burned down Rockies Inn Motel in a spectacular fashion. Now, the empty property is overgrown with weeds and the manager of the business next door tells 9NEWS, she's sick of it. She asked us to check out where things stand.
KUSA 4:31 PM. MDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Hickenlooper denies pardon for Peruvian woman in US…Sep 14, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
It burned down in 2016. What's next for the vacant…Sep 14, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
FOUND | Missing teen from Canton found in DenverSep 14, 2017, 3:46 p.m.