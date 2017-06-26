Check out this new artwork at DIA (it's not as scary as Blucifer)

Photograph provided courtesy of Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport is known for its unique variety of artwork.

The Blue Mustang put Denver on the map a few years ago. Now, even the surrounding buildings are joining the fun.

The airport announced Monday morning that a new piece called "Beacon" has been completed at one of their five on-site fire stations. Fire Station 35 is located just off of Peña Boulevard on East 75th Avenue.

"Beacon" was completed by Seattle-based artist Steve Gardner after an international call for artists that began back in 2014. Using laser-cut aluminum and fused glass work, Gardner created a work of art inspired by the Denver Fire Department's dedication to the airport and its travelers.

Gardner says his work is meant to create a sense of a "beacon," when backlit at night.

This creates the effect of a soft, shining light on the nearby neighborhoods and airport roads. Glass cast reliefs of some of the tools firefighters use were incorporated to the piece as a symbol of the station and their community.

The City and County of Denver paid for the $200,000 project as a part of the Denver Public Art Ordinance, which dedicates 1 percent of Denver's construction budget to new public art projects.

