KUSA
Close

Check out this new artwork at DIA (it's not as scary as Blucifer)

Another unique work of art will welcome guests to Colorado at Denver International Airport. DIA announced the completion of the piece called "Beacon" earlier today. It is located at Fire Station 35 on East 75th Avenue next to Pena Boulevard.

Christine Lambert , KUSA 5:19 PM. MDT June 26, 2017

Denver International Airport is known for its unique variety of artwork.

The Blue Mustang put Denver on the map a few years ago. Now, even the surrounding buildings are joining the fun.

The airport announced Monday morning that a new piece called "Beacon" has been completed at one of their five on-site fire stations. Fire Station 35 is located just off of Peña Boulevard on East 75th Avenue. 

"Beacon" was completed by Seattle-based artist Steve Gardner after an international call for artists that began back in 2014. Using laser-cut aluminum and fused glass work, Gardner created a work of art inspired by the Denver Fire Department's dedication to the airport and its travelers.

Gardner says his work is meant to create a sense of a "beacon," when backlit at night.  

This creates the effect of a soft, shining light on the nearby neighborhoods and airport roads.  Glass cast reliefs of some of the tools firefighters use were incorporated to the piece as a symbol of the station and their community.

The City and County of Denver paid for the $200,000 project as a part of the Denver Public Art Ordinance, which dedicates 1 percent of Denver's construction budget to new public art projects.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories