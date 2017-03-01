New bicycle and music festival coming to Denver's RiNo District

DENVER - A new kind of pro-bike race is coming to Colorado this summer.

Organizers want you to think of it as a mix of three things most Coloradans love - beer, bicycles, and bands.

Professional cyclists will race through Denver, Colorado Springs, and Breckenridge for the race itself in August, but there will be a lot of entertainment along the route, mainly in Denver.

A three-day bike festival, called Velorama Colorado, will be happening in Denver's River North Art District.

"Bike racing is clearly the center piece and the cornerstone of the festival. We then layer in music on top of that, in a rather big way," said David Koff, the CEO of RPM Events Group, which organized the festival.

Headliners include Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie.

Wilco will be playing Friday night, August 11.

Death Cab for Cutie will perform on Saturday night, August 12.

In addition to the race and music, a market place featuring 'The Denver Flea' will also take place featuring hundreds of craft vendors.

Organizers hope this cycling event will be more sustainable than the USA Pro Challenge, which held its last race back in 2015.

Early bird ticket sales begin on Friday, March 3.

Prices start at $25 dollars and will increase until they reach $45.

Admission at the door on the day of the event will be $45.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the event.

