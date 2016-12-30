New laws go into effect Sunday

Several new state laws take effect on Sunday January 1.

One of them could affect your morning and evening commute.

Starting Sunday you'll need to have at least 3 people in your vehicle to travel in the HOV lanes for free on Interstate 25 and the U.S. 36 Express lanes. Right now you only have to have 2 people in your vehicle.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the goal is to decrease congestion by putting more people in cars and reducing the number of vehicles on the roadways.

Minimum wage also goes up in Colorado on Sunday. In November voters approved the increased with the passage of Amendment 70. Wages will increase from $8.31 an hour to $9.30 an hour. It will go up by 90 cents every year until it reaches $12 an hour in 2020.

Grocery stores will also be able to take advantage of new liquor laws in 2017. Right now grocery stores can have one store sell full strength beer and liquor. Beginning next year they can have up to 5, but they will have to buy out two liquor stores for every one license.

Copyright 2016 KUSA