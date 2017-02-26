New Mexico woman crashes into tree, dies at Colorado resort

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A 34-year-old New Mexico woman has died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Purgatory Resort near Durango in southwestern Colorado.



La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith tells The Durango Herald that Kressyda Ming of Farmington died Saturday afternoon.



Smith says the accident was reported at about 3:15 p.m., a medical helicopter arrived at about 4 p.m. and Ming was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m.



Smith says Ming had been skiing with friends. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.



Resort general manager Colin McBeath expressed sympathy to the woman's family and friends.

