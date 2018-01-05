New tell-all Trump book generating a 'Harry Potter-level' response at local libraries

'Fire and Fury' by Michael Wolff. (Photo: Henry Holt via USA Today)

KUSA - Officials with the Denver Public Library have been taken off-guard by the massive local response to the new tell-all book about President Donald Trump's first year in office, "Fire and Fury."

The book, written by New York elite gossip columnist Michael Wolff about his last year covering the Trump presidency with interviews with insiders, has caused a major firestorm in the past week with the administration.

Trump's personal lawyers have threatened to sue the book's publisher, Henry Holt, serving to only push up the publication date four days, according to the New York Times.

A spokesperson for the local library said that the book has generated an incredible response with Denver residents.

They say it's similar to a Harry Potter release, the massively popular young adult series about a teen wizard and his friends as they try and save the world from evil.

There are 853 requested holds across all possible platforms which include hard copies, e-copies, audio copies and downloadable versions.

The library ordered just 63 hard copies that aren't set to arrive until next week (they explained that they weren't ready for the author to push up the publication date).

The library's 63 hard copies are facing 446 hold requests as of Friday - again, they won't be arriving until next week.

Audiobooks of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" have already arrived - but the library only has 10 copies against 23 hold requests (probably your best bet with the library to get the book).

The Denver Public Library purchased four copies of e-books and downloadable e-books and those are facing hold requests totally 272 at the time of this writing.

There are also 112 downloadable audiobook hold requests.

"Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff is set likely the earliest ever tell-all book written about a presidency. The New York Times reports that oftentimes presidents are forced to deal will books that paint them in a poor light - but never this early in a presidency.

Even though Wolff received a significant publicity boon thanks to a public denouncement from the president before the book was even published, his books have been known to contain some errors in the past, the BBC reports.

Already, it's been publicized that he misattributed something to CNN when it actually came from Buzzfeed News.

Still, Wolff has said he got "something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing" after interviewing the president in 2016.

Wolff's portrayal of Trump's White House staff says they treat the president as they treat an infant; he claims staffers say he doesn't read or listen; despite claims to the contrary, Wolff says he was given a "pretty significant" window into the presidency.

The book had people lining up outside D.C. bookstores before midnight and quickly sold out.

