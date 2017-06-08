New tiger coming to Denver Zoo

Nikita is alone here, but hopefully she will be spending time with Martin later this summer. (Photo: Denver Zoo)

KUSA - Denver Zoo will welcome a new tiger later this summer.

Martin, a 3-year-old male, will be imported from Russia's Moscow Zoo. Martin will be the fourth Amur tiger living in The Edge, Denver Zoo's newest habitat.

Martin was born at the Moscow Zoo in June 2014 and now weighs about 450 pounds. Upon arrival in Denver, Martin will be recommended to breed with the zoo's only female tiger, 6-year-old Nikita.

Martin is genetically important to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan because he is unrelated to any tigers in the U.S.

"Denver Zoo is extremely excited for Martin to arrive," says Denver Zoo Vice President for Animal Care Brian Aucone. "Amur tigers are an endangered species that are facing extinction unless we do something. We are proud to participate internationally to help save these amazing creatures by connecting them with our guests as ambassadors for their species. Martin will help ensure we have genetically viable populations of tigers."

© 2017 KUSA-TV