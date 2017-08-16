'Home on the Range' duet with Fort Collins singer, and her grandma
She plays her ukulele and sings. Perhaps you know her by her performing name, Danielle Ate The Sandwich. Anderson recently shared a glimpse into her home life with a sweet duet with her Grandma Delores, AKA Grandma D.
KUSA 9:26 PM. MDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Why the City of Denver is hoping to buy a closed strip clubAug 16, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
-
Trooper injured, one killed in crash outside RifleAug 16, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
-
Man robs Aurora bankAug 16, 2017, 9:12 p.m.