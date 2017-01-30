1-on-1 with Mayor Hancock: Trump's policies, DIA protest, 'sanctuary cities'

KUSA - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is directly taking on President Trump in the strongest terms.

In an interview with Next, the mayor made a sweeping case that the President's policies threaten Denver's economic position in the world, and present a moral challenge to every American.

"All the work that we've been doing all over the world is now being threatened because of the lack of thoughtfulness coming from this administration. We are a much better nation than what we are showing right now. Our economic security is being threatened by the actions of this president," Mayor Hancock said.

Hancock says immigration lawyers from across the country have reached out to Denver, offering to help better protect immigrants living here, as well advise Denver about what it can do legally as a city.

We discussed these ideas, as well as mass deportation and the protest that happened over the weekend at the airport.

Our full interview is below:

