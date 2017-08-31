KUSA
100-year-old Meeker woman filled with joy after getting birthday cards from friends and strangers

Jane Mo , KUSA 7:15 PM. MDT August 31, 2017

MEEKER - A retired high school teacher in Meeker got one of her birthday wishes granted when she received a flood of cards from family, friends, and even strangers.

Mrs. Starbuck turned 100 on Thursday, August 31, and she hoped people would send her birthday cards.

She received so many, her family lost count. 

Mrs. Starbuck spent her birthday morning fishing and later at night, her and her family will have a special roast beef supper.

She didn't catch any fish, but we could safely assume...it was still a pretty darn good day.

Happy 100th birthday, Mrs. Starbuck!

