119 Colorado drivers haven't responded to DMV about their duplicate plates

KUSA - One-hundred-nineteen duplicate license plates may still be on Colorado roadways following an accidental release of more than 200 plates last year.

The state DMV told Next that 55 percent of vehicle owners who had been issued a duplicate plate last year responded to letters the DMV sent in August, when Next broke the story of the DMV accidentally issuing 266 duplicate plates citing a clerical error.

Next asked about the response rate after a viewer contacted us to say she received several photo tickets in New Mexico.

Beth Lancaster has had her plates for 27 years. The plates even included the green mountains on a white background.

The vehicle in the two photo tickets she received is a completely different car model and has a plate with white mountains on a green background.

So when Lancaster found our story online, she went to the DMV to sort the whole thing out.

DMV officials said anyone who was issued a duplicate plate was issued a letter. Owners of the older original plates did not receive a letter.

“To correct this issue, owners of the most recently-issued license plates were sent a letter notifying them of the duplication, a new license plate (no fee plate replacement) and a prepaid return envelope to return the previous license plate,” DMV officials said in a statement.

Out of the people who received letters, 147 of those people responded to get a new plate.

“If the plate was not returned to us via mail, we worked with the county to place a hold on the registration preventing a renewal transaction from being completed on the duplicate plate.”

The state is working with county DMVs to put a hold on registration renewals for those who haven't responded.

The DMV also says law enforcement was notified about all of this.

By the way, Beth decided to get new plates, and they have a Q.

