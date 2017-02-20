13 years, and still no bell - The mystery of the old Elizabeth High School bell theft

(via Getty Images)

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - Police in Elizabeth, Colorado need help solving a 13-year-old mystery.

*Bells seen in photo collage are not of actual bell. We don't have a photo of that. But, that's what bells look like, in case it jogs your memory.

Back in 2004, someone stole the 300 pound bell from Elizabeth High School, which is now Frontier High School.

The theft happened sometime on February 21.

The Elizabeth Police Department posted about the theft Monday, a day before the theft anniversary, asking anyone for leads.

It's still missing.

At this point, they just want the bell back.

The department explained in its post the Statute of Limitations for charging someone for taking the bell has passed.

Once the bell is returned, they can put this mystery to rest.

If you know anything - Elizabeth Police want you to give them a call.

#HeyNext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)