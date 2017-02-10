2001 class ring found at Elitch Gardens; Who's Katie?

Credit: Mark Repine

DENVER - Did you go to school with a girl named Katie?

Or, more specifically, did you go to Grandview High School, around the year 2000, with a girl named Katie?

She lost her class ring.

It was found at Elitch Gardens this week during the off season, so who knows when it came flying off Katie's finger?

The ring is gold with the usual class ring markings. Mark Repine, the Elitch's worker who found it, posted photos to Facebook about the discovery. He included a photo of a water slide, so maybe that's where the ring came off? He didn't specify.

So, Katie, Grandview class of 200, your ring has been found.

Who knows the story? Who knows Katie? Let us know. #HeyNext

