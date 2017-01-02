2016 goes with 'surreal' for word of the year, escapes 'fascism'

You may remember that Merriam Webster was really hoping their word of the year would not be fascism.

'Fascism' is still our #1 lookup.



# of lookups = how we choose our Word of the Year.



There's still time to look something else up. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 29, 2016

Well, we have great news to report from the dictionary people. The word of the year certainly isn't fascism. Unfortunately, it's not flummadiddle either, like we here at Next had hoped.

It's actually "surreal."

It's defined as "marked by the intense irrational reality of a dream."

The dictionary says surreal was chosen because it was looked up a lot more frequently in 2016 than in previous years.

There were three major events that made people look up the word more:

In March, after the Brussels terror attacks.

in July, it was used to describe the coup attempt in Turkey, and the terrorist attack in Nice.

And then it spiked again in November after, you guessed it, the the U.S. election.

Let's just be thankful it wasn't fascism.

By the way, "revenant" - meaning one that returns after death or a long absence - came in at No. 2, and "icon" - a person who is very successful and admired - was third.

