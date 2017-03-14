2nd grader in Thornton takes the cake on Pi Day

DENVER - I can't remember what I ate for dinner last night but a second grader from Hulstrom Elementary in Thornton probably remembers his just fine.

Tyke Tuetkens can list an astonishing 125 digits of Pi from memory.

Hit it, kid...

Well done, my man.

The dance at the end is great, but Dad photobombing Tyke partway through Pi really makes it.

Tyke's mom Tiffany says he worked really hard with his Dad to memorize Pi to win the classroom Pi Day contest. Tyke, you win Pi Day on Next.

