3,700 Coloradans pull their names off voter rolls
3,700 Coloradans have pulled their names off the voter rolls since the Trump administration requested publicly available voter information from every state. It's a tiny percentage of the state's total voters but a wild spike in voter withdrawals.
KUSA 6:50 PM. MDT July 17, 2017
