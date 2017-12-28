360 degrees of gratitude: An honor flight returns to DIA

DENVER - If you're fortunate, you'll someday see a Honor Flight contingent passing through an airport as people stop to thank the men and women who have served our nation.

Below, you can see such a scene in a new way.

We had a 360 degree camera with a group returning to Denver from a visit to the monuments in Washington.

The video focuses on Les Mendleson, who enlisted in the Navy and fought in the South Pacific.

This was his return after a trip to Washington with other veterans to see the monuments dedicated to them.

An incredible welcome home, filled with gratitude for Les and for all who served.

