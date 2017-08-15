50,000 pairs of CSU eclipse glasses printed with typo

Oops

Everybody makes mistakes, but some people are better sports about it than others.

Colorado State University ordered 50,000 pairs of paper glasses to hand out before the solar eclipse.

The thing is, the glasses say "College of Natural Sceinces" instead of Sciences.

The CSU spokesperson said that when the glasses arrived with the typo, they figured that reprinting or covering the inverted letters wasn’t a good use of resources. It's most important that they meet safety standards.

About 30,000 pairs of these glasses were donated to the Poudre School District, providing one pair for each student in the entire district. The other 20,000 are going to be distributed to the CSU community at Ram Welcome, the Kids Music Adventure at NewWestFest, and at the on-campus eclipse event itself.

Props to CSU for handling it like a champ.

