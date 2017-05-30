73 years after he was wounded in WWII, Colorado man receives Purple Heart

An American Soldier was wounded in World War II. And last week, at age 93, U.S. Army WWII Veteran Daniel Sayad finally received his Purple Heart.

KUSA - A Colorado man may be the last to ever receive a Purple Heart for his part in World War II.

Daniel Sayad served for two-and-a-half years. He hit the beaches of Normandy three weeks after D-Day, and made his through France to northern Germany as part of the 29th Infantry.

He was injured in a mortar field in November 1944, while taking point on a mission, and took a bunch of shrapnel. The mortar field also killed a friend of his.

Then it got worse. Although medics found him and carried him back for treatment, a German sniper shot him in his leg on the journey back. He was flown to England for further surgery and later rejoined his outfit. He was discharged after the war ended in 1946 and returned to Chicago, later moving to Colorado.

And while he received a Combat Infantryman badge for his part in three major campaigns with the 29th, he was never officially awarded a Purple Heart, the Denver VA Facebook noted. Sayad said he only ever received the paperwork for a Purple Heart, which he at some point lost, and then forgot about.

He told the staff at the Denver VA Medical Center that he had never been received the medal while he was recently undergoing cancer treatment, and one of the social workers reached out to get him the medal. It was given to him engraved with his name, branch and dates of service.

“She went through a lot of red tape and so forth,” he noted.

He was called down to the VA last week and taken to a large room crowded with various local and national department heads, where was presented with the medal. He was “kind of in shock” and couldn’t hold back tears as he finally received the medal that had taken more than 70 years to be awarded to him.

“I was really kind of nervous,” he said. “I kind of cracked up because it was such a surprise and I was so proud to finally get it.”

Sayad was told that it’s quite likely he’ll be the last person to receive a Purple Heart for his part in World War II.

He’s thankful to the VA for all they’ve done for him, which includes more than just the Purple Heart.

“I’ve had a lot of things, good things, come and happen to me from the VA,” he said. “They have treated me just wonderfully.”

He’s also thankful for his 93 years of life and where he is right now. His cancer is stabilized, he has two children and numerous grandchildren. And now a Purple Heart medal.

While he’s moving back to Chicago to spend his remaining years with family, Sayad said he hates leaving Colorado, where he’s lived for the past 36 years.

Watch Next's story with Sayad, shot by photojournalist Corky Scholl, in the video above.

