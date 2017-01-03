78-year-old woman's call out for friends in the Castle Rock paper

Making friends can be hard, especially for us grown-ups.

So we thought a recent advertisement in the Castle Rock newspaper was pretty awesome.

"Wanted," it says...

Single

No Oxygen

No canes and no walkers

Will go out at night

Over 70-years-old

Plays games and cards

Conservative

Lives in Castle Rock

It was simply signed "Judy," along with a phone number.

Next's Steve Staeger called the number and made a new friend.

"You have to get out. Otherwise you get fat, let me tell ya," she laughs, when we finally met Judy for coffee. "I'm tired of sitting in my apartment at night."

Judy's tired of the senior center locking its doors at 5 p.m., and everyone going home.

"I'm ready to go at 5 o'clock," she says. "There are many 70-year-olds, and up, that are still active and are alone. And this group needs something."

Judy is on Facebook. She's even on Match.com. But she doesn't enjoy the idea of waiting behind a screen for a friend.

So far, two men and two women have responded to her ad. Judy says lunch with the man may have been a date, but she's looking for men or women to go get a drink, to go to a movie, just to go out.

Judy's interested in organizing a group for seniors, if she finds enough interest. For now, it's just to change up her personal routine.

"(The ad was) to get out of a rut," she says. "I read at night, and I watch all the sports on television, and that's just not very exciting sometimes.

The end goal is to have something to do on evenings and on weekends. Judy does like the four people who have called, but she has no plans to stop meeting new people.

