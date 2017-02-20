90 mph wind gust blows Colorado man off of trail at Rocky Mountain National Park

A Coloradan sat down with Next, to talk about being blown off a trail in Rocky Mountain National Park just over a week ago.

His hiking partner verifies it. One minute Alan Arnette was there, and the next, his buddy Jim Davidson says Alan was gone.

"We got up to Twin Sisters trailhead, and sure enough it was blowing-- we both looked at the weather forecast and knew it was going to be windy that day, and Jim, I remember you very clearly saying, 'You know, there's a 10 percent chance we can make the summit. But there's a 70 percent chance something may go wrong,'" Arentte recalls.

He is fortunate to be here to share his story, sitting alongside his friend.

Arnette was 20 yards ahead of Davidson, who was taking a photo of his friend, when the gust came. It was 90 miles-per-hour strong.

"I saw your red jacket rotate, and then you kind of disappeared," Davidson says. "It was like the wind just rotated you and threw you off the trail."

Arnette remembers feeling pulled. He landed on some rocks with fractures in his leg, a smashed nasal cavity and bruises on his face.

"When I saw your face after I fell, I knew I'd be okay," Arnette says to his friend, acknowledging he could have just as easily died.

About 40 members from the search and rescue team came to save Arnette. He remembers sobbing, as he internalized how many people came to the mountain just to save them.

Watch their full story in the video above.

