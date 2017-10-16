9NEWS sees some surveillance video from Manual, Weld Central game

DENVER - Denver Public Schools allowed 9NEWS to see its video of a Manual versus Weld Central football game, played last month.

Nothing on the tape 9EWS's Marshall Zelinger saw supports the Manual High School principal's public accusation that the Weld Central team displayed the Confederate flag at that game, and used racial slurs at the historically black high school.

The DPS tape of the game is similar to Weld Central's video, which that school released to 9NEWS immediately weeks ago.

The clips show an edited compilation of game play, without signs of the alleged trouble.

After DPS abandoned the Manual High principal's claims of racist acts by the Weld Central team, 9NEWS has been trying to obtain open records, emails and texts that could explain the shifting claims made by the principal. DPS denied access to some of those records, claiming a legal exemption for "deliberative privilege."

9NEWS has more questions about why security camera images from the game were not released to us under open records requests by journalists, but were rather apparently provided to Tay Anderson, a candidate the DPS school board. Anderson tweeted pictures showing a person in what appears to be a Confederate flag hat, and he says these pictures are from the Manual and Weld Central game.

Anderson declined to say where he got access to the security images. He said he needed to talk to Manual High administrators before answering our questions.

9NEWS is still attempting to get a more comprehensive surveillance video.

